Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 3.3% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 577,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.28. 850,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,050. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

