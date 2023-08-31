Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1948 per share on Thursday, September 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,290 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 223.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

