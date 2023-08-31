Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s current price.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.48.

NYSE VEEV opened at $192.59 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $211.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.34.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $5,808,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

