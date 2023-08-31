Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $15.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,435. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $211.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.34.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

