Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.00 million-$616.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.75 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.68-$4.68 EPS.

VEEV stock opened at $202.36 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $211.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.34.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.05.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 over the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

