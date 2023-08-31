Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $211.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.14.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV traded up $15.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.17. 947,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,435. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.34. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $211.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after purchasing an additional 277,228 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,959 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.