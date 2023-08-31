Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $192.59, but opened at $198.10. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $204.51, with a volume of 176,183 shares.

The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.34.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.