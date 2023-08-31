Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.00 million-$616.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.75 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.68-$4.68 EPS.

VEEV stock opened at $202.36 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $211.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.34.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.05.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

