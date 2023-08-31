Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Announces Earnings Results

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.95 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.57-$0.65 EPS.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of VRA opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $228.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRA

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.