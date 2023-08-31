Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.57-$0.65 EPS.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $228.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 137,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 707,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 316,814 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.