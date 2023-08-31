Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Noble Financial

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Noble Financial from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vera Bradley Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 465,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.05. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $7.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after acquiring an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

