Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$500.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.11 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

VRA stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $7.73.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.35 million. Research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

