Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading Down 4.4%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.12). Approximately 92,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 259,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Verici Dx Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.54 million, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.13.

Verici Dx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its lead products comprise Tutivia, a post-transplant test focused on acute rejection, including sub-clinical rejection; and Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verici Dx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verici Dx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.