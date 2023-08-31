Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Bank of America

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Bank of America from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.08. 3,012,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $48.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

