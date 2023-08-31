Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.00–$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VSCO stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 96.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,075,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 347.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,296 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

