Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $17.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 628,923 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.