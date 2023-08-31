ViewRay (VRAYQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAYQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, September 1st.

ViewRay Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ VRAYQ traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 1,410,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,770. ViewRay has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.58.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

