Vizsla Silver’s (VZLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VZLA

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZLA remained flat at $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 73,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,646. Vizsla Silver has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $224.63 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Vizsla Silver will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 34,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,857,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 60,360 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.