Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.09

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.09 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 266555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Volkswagen

Volkswagen Stock Up 0.4 %

Volkswagen Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.