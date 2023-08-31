W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of W.W. Grainger worth $179,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GWW opened at $725.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $742.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $700.43.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

