W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $258,792,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after buying an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after acquiring an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GWW traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $729.39. 20,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,463. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $483.19 and a 12-month high of $811.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $742.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $700.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

