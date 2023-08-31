Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $47,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.41. 342,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,275. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

