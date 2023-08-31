WAX Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $135.48 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,039,767,672 coins and its circulating supply is 3,346,700,236 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,039,587,165.948206 with 3,346,516,991.260585 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04051087 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,229,612.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.