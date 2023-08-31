Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for SEA (NYSE:SE)

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s previous close.

SE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

SE stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.47. 3,977,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,578,594. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.68. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SEA will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in SEA by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

