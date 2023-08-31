Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,748,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371,391 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $797,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $6.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,414. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $194.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.58 and its 200-day moving average is $159.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $3,171,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,501,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $3,171,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,501,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,527 shares of company stock worth $28,010,519. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

