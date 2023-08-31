Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,894,278 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,957,383 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $953,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 54,345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 746,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,917. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

