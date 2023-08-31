Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.62% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,368,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.15 on Thursday, hitting $547.41. 507,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $546.48 and its 200 day moving average is $515.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $242.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

Get Our Latest Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

