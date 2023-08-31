Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,760,858 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 360,235 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 7.87% of F5 worth $693,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in F5 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in F5 by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $257,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $160,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,234. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Up 0.5 %

FFIV traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.48. 68,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,900. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.87 and a 200 day moving average of $146.07. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.