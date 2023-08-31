Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 648,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.62% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,452,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $113,144,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $99,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $831.81. The company had a trading volume of 62,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $760.31 and its 200 day moving average is $768.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.22 and a 12-month high of $847.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.