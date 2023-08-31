Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.61% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,311,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 465,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,153. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,488 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

