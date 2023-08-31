Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.03 Billion Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,431,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295,354 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.74% of FMC worth $1,029,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its position in FMC by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 201,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 1.2 %

FMC stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.38. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

