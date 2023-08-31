Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.18 Billion Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.15% of KLA worth $1,177,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $572,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 131.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,441,000 after purchasing an additional 299,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of KLA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,492,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,340,000 after acquiring an additional 298,731 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $21,817,465 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $503.35. 118,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,586. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $517.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.81 and a 200 day moving average of $429.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

