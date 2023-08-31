Wellington Management Group LLP Has $651.95 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,278,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 186,890 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.36% of Motorola Solutions worth $651,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $470,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after purchasing an additional 238,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.88. The stock had a trading volume of 108,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,440. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.76 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

