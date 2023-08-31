Wellington Management Group LLP Has $941.36 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177,190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 6.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $941,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $246.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.96. The company had a trading volume of 54,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,942. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $274.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

