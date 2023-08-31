Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 648,328 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.62% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,452,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $831.81. The company had a trading volume of 62,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,647. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $572.22 and a one year high of $847.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $760.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $768.39. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

