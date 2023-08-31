Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,505,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502,977 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,096,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 603.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.60. The stock had a trading volume of 155,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,363. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.27.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

