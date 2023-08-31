Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,235,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,835,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.27% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $4,852,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,465,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

