Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 473,747 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,747 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.80% of Centene worth $1,317,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.85. 513,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,502. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $93.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

