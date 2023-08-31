Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,477,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642,789 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.12% of Eaton worth $767,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.32. 409,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,002. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $232.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,304,576. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

