Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,803,108 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,634,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,803,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.94% of Ares Management worth $1,471,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,241,000 after buying an additional 79,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 538.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ARES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 7,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $110,511.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,362,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,141,651.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 190,054 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $18,699,413.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,495,586.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 7,397 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,511.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,362,895 shares in the company, valued at $573,141,651.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 234,122 shares of company stock worth $4,382,785 and sold 12,882,346 shares worth $348,511,982. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $103.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,567. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $103.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 188.96%.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.