Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,817,459 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,174,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,817,459 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $955,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 230,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,576. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

