Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 227,922 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,429,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227,922 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,338,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.6 %

Public Storage stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.35. The stock had a trading volume of 107,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $269.49 and a 12 month high of $344.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.60.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

