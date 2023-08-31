Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,472,845 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,664,729 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,472,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.02% of Starbucks worth $1,214,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $98.62. 698,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,799. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

