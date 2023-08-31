Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 3,051,829 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,829,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,051,829 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,382,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,548 shares of company stock worth $4,471,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.00. 488,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,873. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.25. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $603.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

