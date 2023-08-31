Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 560,190 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,602,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 560,190 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.78% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $851,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $327.75. The stock had a trading volume of 312,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,852. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.81. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

