Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 981,281 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,508,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 981,281 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 10.08% of GoDaddy worth $1,205,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,563,000 after acquiring an additional 214,222 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $387,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,889 shares of company stock worth $2,208,347 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 260,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

