William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 25,957 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.57% of Ambarella worth $109,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 27.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 68,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,157. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $279,585.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

