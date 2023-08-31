William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 40,280 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $116,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after purchasing an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %

ORLY traded down $6.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $945.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $943.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $904.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,632 shares of company stock worth $21,206,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

