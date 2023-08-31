William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 74,769 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Skyline Champion worth $64,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.0 %

SKY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,627. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.