William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,912 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $112,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.39. The company had a trading volume of 256,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,019. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

